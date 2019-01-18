PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the grievances of the citizens regarding non-solution of their complaints or transformation of wrong information about their solution, the PM’s Secretary Azam Khan has issued a letter to the authorities concerned.

“A thorough report should be submitted within a month to the Prime Minister’s office after reviewing all the settled complaints,” the letter reads.

The chief secretaries have been ordered to provide certificate along with the lodged complaints.

The prime minister in his letter has also directed the officials to seek apology from the citizens over inconvenience.

Earlier in the month of November, the government had released a 24-day report of Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit, tasked with resolving complaints of the public and gets their feedback.

According to the report, the PM’s cell received 34,712 complaints during the period. Of them, 9,737 complaints were immediately resolved.

Giving breakdown of nature of the complaints, the report states that 6200 complaints pertained to human rights violations, and 637 of them were addressed.

Similarly 6,137 complaints were received related to law and order situation, and 251 of them were resolved in no time, according to the PM House portal.

Likewise, 6,202 complaints were lodged with the portal related to Land and Revenue Department, and 880 of them were resolved.

The complaints related to health department were 6679 in numbers and the 1374 were immediately resolved.

