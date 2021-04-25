Web Analytics
'PM to lay foundation stone of South Punjab secretariat tomorrow'

PM Imran Multan development package

MULTAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Multan on Monday where he will announce a development package, ARY News reported.

During a day-long visit, Prime Minister would announce a 30 billion rupees development package for Multan, according to sources.

PM will also inaugurate agriculture university in Multan. He will also lay a foundation stone for engineering university in Multan.

The prime minister would be briefed about the overall development plan of South Punjab and budget allocation in the upcoming federal budget.

CM Buzdar announces Rs20bn development package for Rajanpur

Prime Minister would also meet members of the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly belonging to PTI.

Talking to the media, the SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Imran Khan would lay the foundation stone for the construction of the building of South Punjab Secretariat in Multan on Monday.

