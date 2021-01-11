PM directs ministries to prepare for South Asian Games hosting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired Monday a session on hosting South Asian games in the country for which he’s directed the cabinet to form a steering committee to see through it, ARY News reported.

The sources privy to the development have revealed to ARY News that the said session was attended, amongst others, by Cheif of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa and federal minsiter for inter-province communication Fehmida Mirza.

The Prime Minister has directed the ministers to carry out feasibility study for hosting the international games event and has also to all the relevant departments to ensure all out support for making it happen.

No player should have any reservations in coming to Paksitan and playing here, the PM said noting that the officials must be granted full security.

He directed to ensure all the arrangements for the games and stressed on the rehabilitation of the sports grounds.

Separately, the PM laid out instructions to Mirza for smooth and synchronized communication amongst the provinces for the games.

It may be noted that the South Asian Games, formerly known as the South Asian Federation Games, is a biennial multi-sport event held among the athletes from South Asia.

