PM Imran directs to submit proofs of rigging in PK-63 to ECP

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to submit evidence of rigging during the recent by-election in PK-63 constituency of Nowshera district to the Election commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

Presiding over a PTI’s parliamentary party meeting in Peshawar today, PM Imran Khan asked Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak to collect proofs of rigging amid by-polls in Nowshera.

During the meeting, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak apprised the prime minister about the reasons behind the defeat of the ruling party in the concurrency.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mian Muhammad Umar Kakakhel had challenged PK-63 Nowshera by-election results in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In his plea, the PTI leader had claimed that the election staff tampered with details of votes cast and their serial numbers and added that two verified copies of Form-46 based on different records were issued instead of one.

1,500 ballot papers alone had been found missing at a polling station of PK-63. A total of 1,200 ballot papers had been issued at polling station no.41 and 483 votes were cast but instead of 717, 1,317 ballot papers were returned to the returning officer, Kakakhel maintained in his plea.

