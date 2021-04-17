PM convenes federal cabinet meeting to discuss 13-point agenda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss a 13-point agenda, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the federal cabinet will take several important decisions on matters ranging from the approval of a database for record-keeping of essential commodities to a summary seeking permission regarding UN vehicles to move through Kabul from Karachi.

Matters pertaining to the appointment of the board of governors under the Federal Medical Teaching Ordinance, board of governors for joint investment companies and appointment of CEO National Insurance Company will be discussed in the meeting.

The members are also expected to approve decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms and the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

During the meeting, Dr Ishrat Hussain will brief the cabinet about the restructuring of PIA while SAPM on Power Tabish Gohar will present a plan in the cabinet regarding reducing circular debt.

In the last cabinet meeting held on April 13, Fawad Chaudhry announced to digitalize the cabinet proceedings including summaries and law-making content in order to save Rs 510 million from the national exchequer.

“The summaries and law-making affairs in the cabinet will be digitalized,” he announced adding that the cabinet members would be provided with a tablet from the next week and the step would help in saving Rs510 million.

The information minister said that the federal minister and NCOC head Asad Umar briefed the meeting on COVID-19 situation and said that if the situation does not get improved in the ongoing week then a sharp increase in COVID-19 could be witnessed during the Eid shopping spree.

