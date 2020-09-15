PM summons joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI, allied parties 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a joint parliamentary party meeting of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI and its allied parties will be held with PM Imran in the chair at 2.30 pm tomorrow.

All the lawmakers of PTI and its allied parties have been asked to ensure their presence in the important meeting.

The meeting will formulate a plan for the approval of the FATF-related bills in the National Assembly.

A joint session of the Parliament has been summoned on Wednesday (tomorrow) for the passage of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)-related legislation.

According to the details, the joint session has been summoned at 4:00 pm on Wednesday after the opposition-led Senate blocked a move to pass bills pertaining to the FATF.

Ahead of the Parliament’s session, a meeting of the Standing Committee of Senate on Interior Affairs has been summoned to get the approval of the FATF-related bills from the body.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 06 directed his Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan to delay the sessions of National Assembly and Senate on FATF-related bills for a week.

