PM summons meeting of PTI core committee tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee at PM House tomorrow, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The meeting will be held at PM House on Friday evening where the participants will review the current situation of coronavirus pandemic. The committee will be given a briefing over financial matters by the federal government’s economic team.

It will also be discussed for making further improvements in supplies of essential commodities among the nationals amid lockdown.

The core committee will also review the government’s steps to contain COVID-19 besides holding consultations for the resumption of development work on projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A briefing will be given to the committee over the relief package to construction industry.

