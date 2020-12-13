PM Imran Khan summons govt spokespersons meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an important meeting of the government spokesperson to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the meeting will be attended by the government spokespersons, senior leaders of PTI and its allied parties. Sources said that matters pertaining to the current political situation, Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rallies and other issues will be discussed in the meeting.

The meeting will be held at 12 noon at the Prime Minister’s Office today.

Earlier on December 14, head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that the opposition would march towards Islamabad at the end of January or in early February.

He had made the announcement while speaking during the PDM public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Sunday. He had said that the PDM meeting had finalized some goals for the movement which included finalizing the constitution of the opposition alliance, striving for supremacy of Parliament, elimination of outside forces from politics, free and fair elections, provision of rights guaranteed under the constitution including the 18th amendment to provinces.

