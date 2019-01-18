ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday took notice of the huge payments made by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government to US lobbying firms, reported ARY News.

The previous government of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif had paid huge amounts of money to US firms for lobbying. Services of US lobbying firms such as Cambridge Analytica and Roberti Global were availed to lobby in the United States.

The firms lobbied for the PML-N supremo and his government and carried out a number of surveys which depict the performance and popularity of his government above than other political parties.

Sources relayed that the prime minister directed concerned officers to submit the record of amounts paid to the US companies. He has also decided to conduct an audit of the expenses spent over Pakistan’s cases overseas during PML-N’s tenure.

The officials have also been told to provide details of the payments and the list of the lawyers who pleaded cases for Pakistan in the previous government tenure.

