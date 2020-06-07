PM to chair meeting on sugar crisis report: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promise to take action against the sugar mafia will be fulfilled soon.

In a tweet on Sunday, information minister said that an important meeting chaired by the prime minister will be held at Bani Gala today and its decisions will be announced in a press conference afterwards.

It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a high level meeting on Sunday (today), to take decision against those found responsible for sugar crisis in the country as per a probe, ARY NEWS earlier reported quoting sources.

The meeting to be chaired by Imran Khan will decide over registering cases against the people found guilty of their involvement in the sugar crisis in the country.

“The government is expected to take a big decision against those responsible of sugar crisis in the country,” sources said.

The decisions to be taken by the meeting would be announced by Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

On May 30, Shahzad Akbar held a press conference on the ongoing sugar corruption inquiries against the PMLN leadership.

Akbar said that the sugar inquiry commission report was released as promised by the premier and it makes some shocking revelations.

He added that the PMLN is struggling to read and understand the inquiry report or does not want to understand it due to apparent reasons.

Akbar claimed that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) wanted to misguide the nation on the sugar inquiry commission report.

Singling out vice president of the party and former prime minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Shahzad Akbar said that he has been lying consistently and continuously on the matter.

He further entailed that the inquiry commission affixed the responsibility of the corruption on betting agents who have been working in collusion with sugar mills across the country.

Shahzad Akbar stated that the commission summoned Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah for inquiry but he refrained from appearance.

