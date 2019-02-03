PM to inaugurate ‘Thal Express’ on Feb 12: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate ‘Thal Express on February 12.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Sheikh Rasheed said that the duration of journey between Lahore and Karachi would be reduced by 30 minutes after the inauguration of Lai Expressway on March 1.

He said that Railways had launched two freight trains while more freight trains would be started in near future as well. The minister said that number of freight trains would be increased by 20.

Sheikh Rasheed said that all measures were being taken to raise Railways’ income and added that he would hold a meeting on Main Line 1 project (ML1) in this week to finalize the new tender.

Sheikh Rasheed hinted to resign after the completion of ML-1 and Lai Expressway.

Read More: Rasheed inaugurates another freight train from Karachi

He further said that freight company’s headquarter had been shifted from Lahore to Karachi. He said that a VIP train, Jinnah Express would be launched on March 30 and added that another VIP trian after the name of Syed Ahmad Khan train would be launched soon.

Sheikh Rasheed said that he would listen online complaints from 9 to 10 am on daily bases to improve the performance of Railways.

Comments

comments