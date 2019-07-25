‘PM to lead campaign for Pakistani expats’ right to contest polls’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari said on Thursday Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead a campaign for expats’ right to contest elections.

“Best recognition for Ops [overseas Pakistanis] in Pakistan’s history, within just a year of govt PM @ImranKhanPTI announces he will be leading the campaign to get the right for #OverseasPakistanis to contest elections,” he tweeted.

“That is huge & the biggest news for overseas to come be a part of the change!”

The special assistant was among the delegation which accompanied the prime minister during his recently concluded visit to the United States (US).

PM Khan reached back home from the US in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

He was accorded a warm welcome by senior PTI leaders and workers at Islamabad airport.

