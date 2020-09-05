PM Imran orders best medical treatment for malnourished children

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed to ensure provision of best medical treatment to malnourished children, ARY News reported

Talking to a delegation of malnourished children and their parents in Karachi today, PM Imran directed that special attention be given to these special children in hospitals.

He has taken serious notice of the complaints about lack of nutritional needs of children and shortage of medical facilities in Karachi.

Earlier on January 15, at least six more children had died at the Civil Hospital Mithi, Tharparkar, due to malnutrition.

According to the district administration, the total number of deaths has reached 23 owing to malnutrition in that month. Undernourishment and other health-related problems in the drought-stricken district of Tharparkar continued to take the lives of toddlers in the area.

