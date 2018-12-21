ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday thanked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government for lending a helping hand to Pakistan in its testing times.

He said in a tweet: “I want to thank the UAE govt for supporting Pakistan so generously in our testing times. This reflects our commitment and friendship that has remained steadfast over the years.”

His tweet comes on the heels of an announcement by the UAE to deposit US$3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan to “support the financial and monetary policy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development said, in a statement today, that it will deposit the said amount in the coming days to enhance liquidity and monetary reserves of foreign currency at the Bank.

The country’s support for Pakistan’s fiscal policy is based on the historical ties between the two people and the two friendly countries and the desire to further develop the bilateral cooperation in all fields.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has financed eight development projects in Pakistan with a total value of AED1.5 billion, including AED931 million in grants. The funds covered projects in sectors such as energy, health, education and roads.

