PM Imran directs to ensure uniform flour price across country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed to ensure uniform prices of wheat and flour across the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting about availability of flour and sugar and their prices in the country, PM Imran directed all the chief secretaries to adopt a joint strategy with mutual consultations to ensure uniform prices of the commodities in the country.

He ordered to accelerate crackdown against the elements involved in hoarding and ensure provision of flour and sugar at reasonable rates across the country.

The prime minister said the process of importing wheat at official level besides by the private sector should be accelerated to ensure profuse availability of wheat in the market.

He said it should be ensured that crushing process by sugar mills is started at appropriate time, and no delay is committed in this regard.

Read More: PM Imran orders crackdown on wheat hoarders

Earlier on July 14, in an effort to ensure availability of wheat flour at reasonable rates across the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered a massive crackdown on hoarders.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review the wheat and flour supply situation in the country, PM Imran had ordered to launch crackdown against elements involved in wheat hoarding across the country.

He had directed the provincial chief secretaries to continue the policy of zero-tolerance against adulteration and not to make any concessions in this regard.

