PM Imran, Uzbek Deputy PM discuss trade ties, rail link 

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, regional connectivity through railway, ways to enhance bilateral ties, mutually beneficial cooperation in the region and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Both the leaders also discussed coronavirus situation, regional security, trade ties and Afghan peace process.

During the meeting, the Uzbek deputy prime minister on the behalf of Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev extended an invitation to PM Imran to visit Uzbekistan.

Earlier on August 13, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had held a video call with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the Covid-19 pandemic, bilateral cooperation and regional situation.

According to a press release issued by the foreign ministry, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had underlined that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoyed cordial and brotherly relations and expressed satisfaction on the goodwill that existed between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked his Uzbek counterpart for the assistance extended by the Government of Uzbekistan to repatriate stranded Pakistani nationals from Tashkent. He also apprised him of the steps being taken by the Pakistan government to save lives and secure livelihoods in the wake of the pandemic.

