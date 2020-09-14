PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore on Tuesday (today) for a day-long visit, ARY News reported, citing sources.

During the visit, the PM Imran Khan will hold important meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, high officials and other noted personalities.

The prime minister will also chair a high-level meeting and get a briefing on the progress in the Lahore motorway gang-rape case. Matters pertaining to overall political and law and order situation will be discussed in the meeting, said the sources.

Read More: Rapists should be chemically castrated, says PM Imran Khan

Earlier today, condemning the gang-rape incident on Lahore-Sialkot motorway, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the incident had shaken the entire nation and criminals like “motorway rapists” should be hanged publicly.

In an interview with a private news channel, the prime minister had said that motorway gang-rape incident had hit entre nation on a personal level and all pedophiles, rapists should be chemically castrated.

“Lahore motorway has shaken the entire nation. We all identify women as our sisters or daughters. This incident has hit us all on a personal level.”

Comments

comments