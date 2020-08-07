KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall with likely urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad on Friday (today), ARY News reported.

Current wet spell could continue till Sunday, according to the weather department. The clouds could down pour around 100 millimetres of water on Friday and Saturday, the weather forecast said.

The weather office has advised concerned department to remain alert for likely urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The PMD has also warned of flooding in Koh-e-Suleman torrents in Balochistan. It has also predicted high tidal waves at Sindh and Makran coast advising fishermen to stay away from the sea in ongoing rough weather spell.

The met office has also predicted rainfall with thunderstorm in southern and northeastern parts of Punjab and some districts of Kashmir.

Heavy downpour lashed different areas of Karachi on Thursday evening, inundating streets and leaving a major part of the port city without power.

Heavy rainfall hindered the flow of traffic as roads submerged in rainwater in many areas of the city, including main traffic artery of the city Shahrahe Faisal.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, maximum 94 mm rainfall in Karachi recorded at PAF Base Faisal, 72.7 mm of rainfall recorded in Surjani Town, 70 mm of rainfall recorded in Saddar, Airport and surrounding areas 67.9 mm, 54.4 mm at University Road, 52.5 at Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 43.6 mm rainfall at Landhi, Nazimabad 39.5 mm, North Karachi 33.3 mm, Keamari 22 mm and Jinnah Terminal 11 mm.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department had said that fourth spell of monsoon, a low pressure system from the Bay of Bengal, will enter in Sindh on Thursday’s evening.

“Under the influence of this weather system, strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate Sindh, south Punjab and eastern Balochistan from Thursday (evening/night) to Saturday.”

The department had added that widespread rain and thundershowers were expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas during this period.

