PMD forecast pre-monsoon rains in Sindh, Punjab, GB and Kashmir

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in eastern parts of Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

The weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of the country, the Met Office said.

Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Tharparkar and adjoining areas will likely to receive rainfall with wind and thunderstorm today.

Maximum rainfall yesterday reported in Sindh at Mithi 42mm and Badin 03mm, in Kashmir Garhi Dopatta 10mm and Rawlakot 09mm, in Punjab at Mangla 19mm, Jhelum 14mm and Gujrat 12mm, while 05mm in Barkhan area of Balochistan.

Maximum temperature at Karachi is expected to remain upt 36 degree Celsius. The city experiencing partly cloudy weather as southwestern winds blowing with 23 kilometers per hour speed.

The first spell of pre-monsoon rains lashed Karachi’s northeastern suburbs until Nooriabad on Friday, along the M-9 Motorway.

The monsoon season is expected to begin in Pakistan in the first week of July, according to the Met Office.

The weather department has forecast that Karachi will receive heavier rainfall this monsoon like the previous year.

The likely rainfall during July – September monsoon weather duration is 140.8 mm, according to the weather report.

Comments

comments