PMD forecast rainfall in southwestern Sindh, drizzle in Karachi

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in southwestern parts of Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

The weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of the country, the Met Office said.

The first rainy spell of pre-monsoon rains lashed Karachi’s northeastern parts up until Nooriabad on Friday, along the M-9 Motorway.

In southeastern Sindh rainfall reported at Chhore 05mm, Mithi 02mm and Gulshan Hadeed in Karachi, 01mm, according to the met office.

PMD had earlier predicted the first spell of pre-monsoon rains with moderate dust or thunderstorm in Karachi on Friday.

According to weather forecast hot and humid weather will likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh today. However dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Sanghar and Jamshoro districts of the province.

Karachi will experience a cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in the night or early morning. Maximum temperature in the port city will remain between 35-37 degree Celsius. A windy weather will prevail in the metropolis with the wind direction westerly or southwesterly, according to the weather department.

The monsoon season is expected to begin in Pakistan in the first week of July, according to the Met Office.

The weather department has forecast that Karachi will receive heavier rainfall this monsoon season like the previous year.

The likely rainfall during July – September monsoon weather duration is 140.8 mm, according to the weather report.

