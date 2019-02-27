PMD forecast strong rain bearing system approaching Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a wet spell in Pakistan from Thursday night, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The met office in its weather forecast said that a strong rain bearing system is likely to approach Balochistan on Thursday night and to grip southern parts of the country on Friday and may persist in upper parts till Monday morning.

Mainly cold and dry weather prevails in most parts of the country. However, light rain and thunderstorm and light snowfall at hills, is expected at a few places in Gujranwala division, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Punjab’s Minister for Disaster Management, Mian Khalid Mehmood, has issued an alert about a spell of heavy rainfall in the province from March 1st. The minister has directed the concerned government departments to remain alert.

The rainfall in the hilly areas and southern parts of the province is expected from Friday to Monday, which could cause flooding in concerned areas.

Mehmood has especially cautioned for disaster management measures in Murree, Galliyat and Dera Ghazi Khan.

In a circular to all commissioners and deputy commissioners in Punjab to take precautionary measures and arrangement for an emergency situation. The minister has directed the provincial departments to utilize all resources to avoid losses of life and property during the rainy spell.

Comments

comments