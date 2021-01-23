PMD says fresh cold wave system to enter Karachi from Monday

KARACHI: A fresh cold system is expected to enter Karachi from Balochistan on Monday, quoting the Met Office, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Fresh cold wave will start in the city from Monday and will continue for at least four days, the weather report said.

The new cold wave system can drop the temperature to 9°Celsius in the metropolis, according to MET Office.

Meanwhile, cold and dusty winds started blowing in the port city on Saturday morning.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in a report said that the wind speed has been measured at 18 to 20 kilometres per hour currently, which could enhance to 35 to 40 kilometres per hour.

The visibility range was also restricted to two to three kilometres in Karachi due to dusty winds.

The weather department in an earlier report said that a weather system will enter in Karachi from Balochistan on Saturday night.

In other parts of the country, cloudy weather with chances of rain (snowfall over hills) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and Balochistan, the met office said. However cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

