PMD predicts heavy rainfall from Sunday night in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a new spell of heavy rainfall hit Karachi from Sunday’s night and downpour on early morning of Monday, ARY News reported.

The weather advisory said that an active system of monsoon is present in Karachi entered en route Balochistan from Iran as parts of the metropolis still experiencing cloudy atmosphere which is likely to end into the heavy shower from Sunday night (today).

The temperature of Karachi is recorded up to 26°C with winds of 14 kilometres per hour amid humidity stands at 68 in the morning.

Earlier on Saturday late night, a heavy downpour up to 7 millimetres was recorded in Surjani, 5.15 mm in Nazimabad, 13.1 mm in Clifton, as well as in some other parts in Karachi.

It is also likely for heavy rainfall in many districts of Balochistan, whereas, the temperature of its provincial capital, Quetta, was recorded at 15°C in the early morning. The parts of the province have also experienced heavy rain as 8 mm recorded in Quetta, 15 mm in Khuzdar, 10 mm in Turbat, 9 in Kalat, 7 mm in Dalbandin and Panjgur, 5 mm in Mastung and 2 mm in Ziarat, the met office said.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the Met Office had predicted that widespread rain with thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan and Sindh and isolated areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Punjab on Sunday.

Under the influence of a westerly wave presently affecting upper and central parts of the country rain or wind-thunderstorms are expected on Friday (today) at scattered places in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Islamabad, while at isolated places in central and southern Balochistan and few districts of Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its previous weather forecast.

North Khyber Paktunkhawa and south Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan also expected rainfall at isolated places on Sunday. Isolated hail-storm are also expected in few places.

The Met Office had also warned that the ongoing rainy spell in the country may trigger landslides in districts of Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

