PMD launches YouTube channel, mobile app for weather forecast

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to keep the public up to date about the weather condition, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has launched a mobile app and YouTube channel today (Monday), ARY News reported.

According to details, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who was invited as a chief guest, introduced the application and also inaugurated the IT Center in the Meteorological Department.

Speaking on the occasions, the aviation minister said that through mobile app and YouTube channel the public will get the all weather forecast updates in video and audio formats.

He said that the these weather updates will also be made available on different social media platforms.

The minister also launched the meteorological media studio of the department and a new website of PMD.

