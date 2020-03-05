Airspace of Burewala, Lahore declared ‘dangerous’ for flight operations

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has sent a warning to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), declaring the airspace between Burewala to Lahore as dangerous for flight operations owing to bad weather, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Met Department predicted typhoon in areas of Islamabad and Lahore, whereas, Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore is also likely to receive heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Thursday night.

In its weather alert, the department warned all airlines and pilots to avoid using the said airspace for flight operations.

Following the PMD’s warning, the aviation authority has diverted many flights from Lahore airport towards Islamabad.

Lahore-bound flights, PA-404 and ER-524, from Karachi have landed in Islamabad after getting the diversion orders, whereas, Jeddah-Lahore flight SV-738 was also diverted to the federal capital’s airport.

Moreover, two flights from Lahore have been stopped to depart from the airport including PK-307 and EY-244 while a Kuala Lumpur-Lahore flight, OD-131, was also diverted to Islamabad as it faced difficulty to make landing.

Weather forecast

Widespread rain with wind or thunderstorm had been predicted across the country from Thursday till Saturday.

Dust raising winds and drizzle under the influence of a fresh westerly wave in lower Sindh including Karachi are likely to hit the areas on Thursday and Friday.

A strong westerly weather system is likely to enter in upper parts of the country from Wednesday and likely to grip upper and central parts on Thursday and persist till Saturday, according to the weather department.

Widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Hafizabad and Narowal districts from Wednesday to Saturday, weather forecast said.

Rain with dust-thunderstorm is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Pashin, Harnai, Ziarat, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana districts from Wednesday to Thursday. Dust raising winds are expected in lower Sindh including Karachi on Thursday and Friday.

Heavy rain with intermittent thundershowers (with hailstorm) is also expected in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Kohat, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Kashmir districts on Thursday and Friday.

The met office also warned against likely urban flooding in Peshawar, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Lahore during the period.

