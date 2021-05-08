Karachi anticipates immediate weather change, dust storm tonight: PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has Saturday forecast stormy winds fraught with dust in the port city with an immediate change in weather, ARY News reported.

Shortly a spell of gusty winds bristling with dust is awaited in Karachi with chances of drizzle in the northern parts of the city as well, said the Met department forecast.

It said the westerly winds turning to Karachi have caused the weather change with a recorded 39- to 49 Km/h wind gust presently.

Separately from the port city, the largest COVID-19 vaccination centre of Pakistan has been established in the Expo Centre with having a capacity to inoculate 30,000 on a daily basis.

The Sindh government has established a mega vaccination centre at Karachi’s Expo Centre in order to expedite the COVID-19 vaccination process.

The mega vaccination centre will be made functional from May 9 (Sunday) where 30,000 people could get COVID-19 jabs in a single day.

