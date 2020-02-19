ISLAMABAD: Federal government has challenged the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict in Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) dissolution case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

IHC Judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani in his verdict had declared the PMDC dissolution by a presidential ordinance as ‘null and void’.

The high court had also declared the establishment of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) as illegal and unlawful.

The government has filed an intra-court appeal in Islamabad High Court against February 11 verdict of the single bench.

The court has intervened in an executive matter thus crossed the line of its authority, the government said in its appeal.

The court’s decision is violation of the fundamental constitutional principle of division of powers and confronts the basic structure of the constitution, the plea said.

The high court bench has given the verdict in contravention of the parameters set by the Supreme Court, the appeal argued.

PMA 2019 ordinance was not entirely different from the PMDC ordinance, government further said.

The government re-constituted the corruption-hit institution while remaining within the constitutional limits, the appeal argued.

The verdict of the single bench didn’t fulfill the legal requirements, according to the appeal.

After completion of the arguments from the parties, the high court had reserved its verdict in the PMDC dissolution case on January 8.

The presidential ordinance that dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) was challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by the PMDC employees.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, the statutory regulatory authority that oversaw medical and dental colleges in Pakistan, was dissolved following a presidential ordinance proclaimed on October 21.

