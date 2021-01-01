PMD’s internal rifts exposed in Jati Umrah meeting: Firdous  

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday claimed that internal differences within the ranks of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) exposed in today’s Jati Umrah meeting, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PMD’s leadership could not agree on a common agenda despite holding a six-hour-long session today.

She maintained that PMD’s narrative had died in Jati Umrah. The special assistant said that the opposition parties had formed the alliance to protect their personal interests. PDM has nothing to do with national and public issues, Firdous added.

Read More: ‘Divisions emerge’ among PDM ranks as meeting underway at Jati Umra

Earlier today, divisions had emerged within the ranks of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as top leaders of the opposition alliance discuss the future course of action against the incumbent government.

According to sources having knowledge of the discussion during the PDM meeting, the differences had emerged over issues pertaining to resignations from assemblies and participation in the Senate elections and by-polls.

The meeting had been attended by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto via video link while the other PDM leaders attended the meeting at Jati Umra in person.

