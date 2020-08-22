Zartaj Gul’s ministry tops ranking list as PM’s Performance Delivery Unit releases report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) on Saturday released a list showing performance of top 10 ministries’, ARY News reported.

According to rankings released by PMDU, Ministry of Climate Change tops the ranking list as 57 percent people expressed satisfaction over the performance of Zartaj Gul’s ministry in resolving public complaints.

The Ministry of Commerce and Babar Awan’s Parliamentary Affairs ministry stood at number 2 and 3 respectively in the top 10 best performance ministries’.

Likewise, Ministry of Planning and Development and Special Initiatives headed by federal minister Asad ranked number four in the list with 51 percent of the votes. Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit ranked Ministry of Information as number five in the performance list.

50 percent people were satisfied and expressed confidence over the performance of the Ministry of Narcotics Control. It was ranked sixth in the list.

Similarly, Shah Mehmood’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs got 49 percent of the vote and ranked at number 7. Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination also received 49 percent vote and was ranked at number eight.

Zulfi Bukhari’s Ministry of Overseas has been ranked 9th in the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) list as 47 percent people satisfied with its performance in the last two-years.

Ministry of Privatisation was ranked 10th in the list with 46 percent of vote.

