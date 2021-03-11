PML-N ‘accepted defeat’ ahead of election for top Senate slots: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Thursday expressed confidence that ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties will win the election for top Senate slots, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists following a meeting of PTI’s core committee which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Shibli Faraz said that people have rejected the narrative of the opposition.

Responding to a question regarding a press conference of PML-N’s leaders in Islamabad today, the minister said that the party had accepted its defeat ahead of the election for top Senate slots.

Shibli Faraz accused the opposition of buying lawmakers’ consciences amid recent Senate elections.

Read More: PTI, allied parties to win top Senate slots, says Balochistan CM

Earlier today, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Mir Kamal Khan had expressed confidence that the candidates fielded by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Senate chairman and deputy chairman offices will emerge victorious in the elections.

Addressing a joint press conference along with current Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, the Balochistan chief minister had thanked the like-minded allies for supporting them.

Comments

comments