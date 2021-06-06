PML-N challenged ordinance granting voting right to expatriates: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Sunday accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of challenging a presidential ordinance allowing voting rights to overseas Pakistanis in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Babar Awan said that PML-N was not ready to give the right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis.

ن لیگ نے بیرونِ ملک مقیم پاکستانیوں کو ووٹ کا حق دینے والا صدارتی آرڈیننس عدالت میں چیلنج کردیا۔ شریفوں کے اثاثے، بچے، بھتیجے، سمدھی سب بیرون ملک ہیں۔ مگر محسنِ پاکستان، محنت کش اوورسیز پاکستانیوں کو حق حکمرانی میں شریک کرنے پر تیار نہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/q3MWbddmaI — Babar Awan (@BabarAwanPK) June 6, 2021

Criticizing the Sharif family, the PTI leader said that the entire family was living abroad and they amassed assets there.

Read More: Arif Alvi promulgates ordinance allowing overseas voting rights, EVM use

Earlier on May 8, President Arif Alvi had promulgated Election (second amendment) ordinance 2021, allowing voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the election process.

According to the ordinance issued by the president, changes had been made to section 94 (1) and section 103 of the Election Act 2017.

The amendments would help in ensuring that overseas Pakistanis vote during the next general election.

Furthermore, the ECP would also be bound to purchase electronic voting machines (EVMs) ahead of the general election as amendments were made in sections pertaining to the use of biometric machines for a pilot project.

