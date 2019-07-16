PML-N submits adjournment motion in NA over inflation, unemployment

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday submitted an adjournment motion in the National Assembly calling for a debate on rising inflation and unemployment in the country.

It states in the motion that the incumbent government’s unfair and regressive taxes have brought the country to a halt.

While inflation is on the rise, the government is busy subjecting rivals to political vendetta, the motion says.

Meanwhile, the PML-N has decided to record a protest during the session of the lower house of parliament against inflation, unfair taxes and PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah’s arrest in a drugs case.

Earlier today, the National Assembly session got underway with its speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair.

Taking the floor, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said MNAs should be loyal to the country rather than their political leaders.

He said production orders for any member of the house can be issued with an aim to enable them to raise the issues concerning their constituents and not their personal interests.

Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf said the common man is bearing the brunt of rising inflation.

He accused the treasury benches of creating an atmosphere of tension in the parliament rather than holding discussions on issues of public importance.

Comments

comments