PML-N walks out from NA over Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday staged a walkout from the National Assembly as a protest against the remarks of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, the PPP chairman said that the lower house of Parliament should only discuss the Ghotki train accident today instead of passing ordinances and discussing non-issues.

“We must put today’s agenda aside and talk about the Ghotki train accident only so that the public can be protected from such accidents in the future.”

“You are passing ordinances. Why are there frequent railway accidents in this government? Do you feel pain for the people of Ghotki?” Bilawal asked.

“The poor people of the country who travel by train are not safe and when we draw the attention of the house to this tragedy, some so called leaders from opposition benches start shining their politics with papers in their hands instead of talking about the Ghotki issue,” Bilawal hits out at PML-N MNA Ahsan Iqbal.

بلاول بھٹو عمر میں میرے بڑے بیٹے سے چھوٹا ہے-بچوں کی بات کا برا نہیں مناتے درگزر کرتے ہیں انہیں ابھی بہت کچھ سیکھنا ہوتا ہے-“کاغذی وصیت” کا ان پر حملہ تو PTI والے کرتے ہیں پتہ نہیں انہیں مجھ پر “کاغذی” وار کرنے کی ضرورت کیوں محسوس ہوئی؟ https://t.co/7w07PhheHb — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) June 7, 2021

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers immediately staged a walkout from the lower house following PPP chairman Bilawal’s remarks.

Fawad holds past govts responsible for train accident

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday lambasted opposition parties for doing politics over the tragic train accident that happened today in Ghotki, holding them responsible for all the train accidents that occurred in past.

READ: Sukkur track declared unsafe for trains, report highlights

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Fawad Chaudhry said that past governments are responsible for today’s train accident in Ghotki as they did nothing for the restoration of Pakistan Railways.

“The past two governments [PPPP and PML-N] ruined the state institutions by political hirings. They are responsible for the train accidents and current situation of Pakistan Railways,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 50 people lost their lives and 70 others sustained injuries as Sir Syed Express train collided with a Millat Express between Reti and Daharki railway stations in Ghotki

