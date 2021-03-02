PML-N announces protests across Punjab

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced on Tuesday that it will hold anti-government protests across Punjab ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) planned long march towards Islamabad.

Following is the schedule of protests and sit-ins the party is planning to stage in the province:

Mianwali March 3

Gujranwala and Mandi Bahauddin March 5

Narowal and Sialkot March 7

Lodhran March 7

Pakpattan March 11

Vihari March 12

Attock on March 5, 13, and 20

Rawalpindi March 13

Khanewal March 13

DG Khan March 15

Rahim Yar Khan March 17 and 20

Multan March 19

The opposition party has not yet finalised dates for protests in Faisalabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Layyah and Rajanpur. The 11-party alliance, PDM will stage a long march towards Islamabad in the last week of this month.

On Monday, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) announced that it will begin its long march against the incumbent government from Karachi on March 26.

