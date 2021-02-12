Attaullah Tarar blames police for arrest, torture of PML-N activists

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy General Secretary Attaulla Tarar said that he was arrested after he tried to stop police from apprehending other party leaders, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to media after being released, Tarar warned the CCPO and RPO of Gujranwala against taking any action against PML-N leaders and said that it was their clear message that they know how to avenge their wounds.

“The DSP and SHO City Wazirabad arrested me and other PML-N leaders and further tortured others in the guise of checking a license of a weapon,” he said adding that when he tried to intervene in the matter, the police threw him into their van.

Attaullah Tarar said that even the passers-by who tried to film the entire episode were tortured by police. He blamed that the police had become a party in the election campaign but said that they know how to deal with them.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, however, denied the arrest and said that how a person who was never arrested could be released.

She said that Tarar forcefully entered the police van and tried to give an impression that he was being arrested by the police. “It was a drama staged by Tarar, who faked his arrest.”

“The police had summoned a PML-N leader Abid Raza after they found an unlicensed weapon from his possession during a PML-N rally,” she said adding that Tarar along with other associates laid a siege around the police station to influence the police action against the PML-N leader and later tried to fake his arrest.

