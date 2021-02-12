Punjab govt denies arresting PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary General AttaUllah Tarar was released after being arrested for a brief period by police from Daska city of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to PML-N spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar was in Daska to run an election campaign of the party when he was arrested by the police.

“I consider that he is being abducted as he was arrested without a warrant,” she said adding that he was not wanted by police in any case.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Tarar forcefully entered the police van and tried to give an impression that he was being arrested by the police. “It was a drama staged by Tarar, who faked his arrest.”

“The police had summoned a PML-N leader Abid Raza after they find unlicensed weapon from his possession during a PML-N rally,” she said adding that Tarar along with other associates laid a siege around the police station to influence the police action against the PML-N leader and later tried to fake his arrest.

Comments

comments