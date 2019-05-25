PML-N distances itself from Malik’s call of resignation from NAB chief

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb elucidated on Saturday that the demand of resignation from the NAB chief was not the party’s official viewpoint.

Distancing itself from the resignation call of PML-N member Malik Muhammad Khan, Aurangzeb asserted that asking National Accountability Bureau’s chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to step down, was a personal opinion of the party member.

Party president Shehbaz Sharif and senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have already given the PML-N’s official statement on the matter, Aurganzeb stated while disassociating the party from the demand of Malik.

Earlier today, PML-N MPA Malik Ahmad Khan announced to take the NAB chairman to a court for leveling “baseless” allegations against Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in his interview to journalists.

He also went on to demand resignation of NAB chief Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

Slamming the corruption watchdog, he questioned if the bureau is an extra-constitutional institution. “NAB’s notices have forced people to commit suicide,” he added.

Malik was of the view that the NAB law is aimed to harass people.

