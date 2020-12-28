Unofficial result shows PML-N candidate leads Mayor Islamabad by-poll

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) remained successful in the by-election for Mayor Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported quoting unconfirmed and unofficial results.

According to details, the process to elect the top municipal official in the capital continued unabated till 5:00 pm at the Mayor Office and the counting of votes began soon after the culmination of the process before the polling agents of separate parties.

According to unconfirmed and unverified results, PML-N candidate Pir Adil Shah was declared successful. He obtained 43 votes as compared to PTI ‘s Malik Sajjad who got 26 votes, it emerged after 69 votes were cast during the process against the 73 votes.

Three candidates were contesting the by-polls on Mayor Islamabad’s seat which included Pir Adil Shah from PML-N, Malik Sajjad from PTI and Azhar Mahmood as an independent candidate.

The first vote during the process was cast by UC-35 chairman Malik Muhammad Rafiq.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz on October 06 resigned from his post, months after he was restored by the Islamabad High Court after being suspended over corruption allegations.

Sheikh Ansar Aziz, who belongs to PML-N, resigned from his post four months ahead of the completion of his tenure. Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation spokesman confirmed receiving the resignation from the mayor, however, he expressed his unawareness regarding the reasons behind the move.

The polling for the vacant seat of Mayor Islamabad was announced by the ECP on December 28 while further announcing district election commissioner Islamabad as returning officer for the polls and regional election commissioner as deputy returning officer.

The district and session judge Islamabad (West) was appointed as an appellate authority.

Comments

comments