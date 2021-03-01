PML-N delegation meets CEC ECP, discusses Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delegation headed by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters to discuss Senate elections in the aftermath of the apex court’s decision on a presidential reference, ARY NEWS reported.

Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq, Attaullah Tarar and Marriyum Aurangzeb were also part of the PML-N delegation which discussed the Senate elections during the meeting.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that they had discussed the issue of the Supreme Court’s opinion on a presidential reference on open ballot Senate elections and how it would be implemented in the upcoming polls.

“An amendment in the constitution could be carried out after consultation with all stakeholders,” he said adding that the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja listened to them and mulled over it.

He further said that President Arif Alvi should have sent the ordinance keeping in view its legal modalities and hoped that the next time, he would consider such things before forwarding a reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the forthcoming Senate elections are to be held through secret ballot under Article 226 of the country’s Constitution.

The apex court’s 4:1 majority decision, however, held that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is empowered to take all measures, including the use of the latest technology, to hold free and fair elections and curb corrupt practices under Article 218 of the Constitution.

A five-judge larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi pronounced the reserved opinion.

Justice Afridi dissented from the majority opinion.

