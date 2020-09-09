PML-N challenges Shoaib Dastagir’s removal as Punjab IG in LHC

LAHORE: The transfer of former Inspector General of Punjab Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastagir was challenged before the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Ahmed Khan moved a writ petition in the high court challenging the federal government’s decision of removing Mr Shoaib Dastagir from the post of the province’s top cop and appointing Inam Ghani in his place.

He states in his petition that the Shoaib Dastagir (IGP Punjab) was replaced due to political purposes in violation of the Punjab Police Ordinance 2002, which stipulates that the IG should be appointed for at least three years and not be transferred before completion of the tenure.

The petitioner pleaded with the bench to strike down the transfer of ex-IG Dastagir.

According to a notification issued by the cabinet’s establishment division on Sept 8, Inam Ghani, a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, was posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO) under the Government of Punjab, in his own pay and scale with immediate effect and until further orders.

