‘PML-N leaders have no courage to listen to truth of Shahzad’ : Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leadership was resorting to mudslinging on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar as they had no evidence to prove their innocence, ARY News reported.

Dr Firdous, in her latest Twitter messages, said, “PML-N leaders have no courage to listen to the truth of Shahzad Akbar.”

لیگی رہنماوں میں شہزاد اکبر کا سچ سننے کا حوصلہ نہیں۔ان کے پاس اپنی بےگناہی کے ثبوت موجود نہیں اس لئے شہزاد اکبر پر کیچڑ اچھال رہے ہیں۔”مال مفت دل بےرحم”کے فارمولے پر عمل کرتے ہوئے آپ نے لوٹ مار کا جو بازار گرم کیا تھا، نئے پاکستان میں اس کا حساب دینا پڑ رہا ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 31, 2019

She further said, “Those who plundered the national wealth will have to face accountability in ‘Naya’ Pakistan.”

Read More: Shehbaz family involved in money laundering of $26 million: Shahzad Akbar

Earlier on July 18, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had said that PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif and his family had laundered money worth 26 million dollars.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the PM’s assistant had said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif in his presser had not clarify the allegations leveled against him by the British newspaper Daily Mail.

He had said that Shehbaz Sharif had failed to answer about Rs60 million which was illegally given to his son in law (Ali Imran) by Former Director Finance ERRA (Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority) Naveed Ikram.

Comments

comments