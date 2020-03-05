PML-N delegation arrives in Karachi to meet political leaders
KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on the advice of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Karachi on a two-day visit, ARY News reported on Thursday.
As per details, the PML-N delegation comprising senior leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others will meet various political leadership of Sindh during the two-day visit.
A delegation of PML-N led by its senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will meet MQM-P leadership on Thursday, 4:00 pm.
Sources said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and members of MQM-P’s Rabita Committee will represent their political party during the upcoming meeting.
Sources added that both political parties will hold discussions over the current political situation and local bodies elections.