PML-N delegation arrives in Karachi to meet political leaders  

KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on the advice of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Karachi on a two-day visit, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the PML-N delegation comprising senior leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others will meet various political leadership of Sindh during the two-day visit.

A delegation of PML-N led by its senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will meet MQM-P leadership on Thursday, 4:00 pm.

Sources said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and members of MQM-P’s Rabita Committee will represent their political party during the upcoming meeting.

Sources added that both political parties will hold discussions over the current political situation and local bodies elections.

Comments

comments