‘PML-N divided over replacement of incumbent Senate Chairman’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is divided within over the issue of the replacement of the incumbent Senate chairman, citing sources ARY News reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition have decided to replace Sadiq Sanjrani with their own man at the top office of the upper house.

According to sources, the PML-N have differences within party, as Shehbaz Sharif led faction in the party wants Raja Zafar ul Haq on the top seat, while former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz supporting Senator Pervez Rasheed for the Senate office.

Maryam Nawaz, who is playing an active role in the party politics to represent his jailed father, in a telephonic contact with People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, suggested name of PML-N senator Pervez Rasheed for the top senate slot.

PPP chairman asked time for consultation with his party leaders.

According to sources, if the People’s Party helps a PML-N candidate to win the Chairman Senate office, it will get in exchange the office of the Leader of Opposition in the upper house.

A session of the opposition parties’ ‘Rehbar Committee’ is scheduled to be held on Thursday (today) in order to finalize the name for the new Senate chairman.

Sources said that the names of senators Mir Kabeer and Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo belonging to the National Party (NP) were under consideration for the top position in the Upper House. The new Senate chairman likely to be nominated from Balochistan province, the sources said.

