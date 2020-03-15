PML-N have no objection over Bahawalpur province: Shahid Khaqan

LIAQUATPUR: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have no objection over the proposed Bahawalpur province, ARY News reported.

Talking to media at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan district, Abbasi said that the PML-N has already submitted a resolution on the Bahawalpur province in the assembly.

The government did nothing during its rule and only tormenting the people, the PML-N central leader said.

The government of Nawaz Sharif addressed the power crisis and ended the load shedding, Shahid Khaqan said.

Incumbent government of PTI only restricted to slogans and political victimization, he claimed.

Abbasi in a media talk earlier alleged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is being used for political engineering.

Abbasi who appeared before the accountability court Islamabad in hearing of the LNG reference, while talking to media said that the NAB uses only one method and that is to malign the people.

The former prime minister claimed that the accountability watchdog has paralyzed the country and destroyed its economy. He demanded for dissolution of the NAB.

He demanded formation of a parliamentary committee on price hike and dearness in the country.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to Abbasi in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference on February 25.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had replaced Nawaz Sharif in the previous PML-N government as prime minister after the Supreme Court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif on July 28, 2017 in Panama Papers judgement.

Comments

comments