PML-N leadership held iqamas while leading public offices: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif held an iqama when he was the prime minister of the country, ARY NEWS reported.

“Khawaja Asif held iqama while serving as defense minister while Ishaq Dar had a Saudi iqama when he was the finance minister of the country,” he said while responding to the PML-N criticism on advisers and special assistants, who declared their dual nationalities and assets on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

You should be ashamed while criticizing others, he lamented PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and said that he should respond to permanent residences held by their leadership before criticizing others.

He said that Imran Khan has his assets in Pakistan while on the contrary, the PML-N leadership remains fugitive. “Those who looted this country are hiding behind their diseases,” he blamed and said that Imran Khan has waged a war against corrupt elements in the society.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal government has revealed the details pertaining to the assets and dual nationalities of 15 advisers and special assistants in the federal cabinet on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It emerged that five of the advisors and special assistants of the cabinet possess dual nationality while two of them are green cardholders.

According to details, Zulfi Bukhari holds British nationality, Nadeem Afzal Chan has Canadian citizenship while Moeed Yusuf and Shahbaz Gill are green card holders (permanent residence of US).

Shahzad Syed Qasim and Nadeem Babar have US citizenship while Tania Aidrus holds dual nationality of Canada and a permanent residency of Singapore.

Comments

comments