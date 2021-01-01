ISLAMABAD: Some of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) lawmakers have not yet submitted their resignations to the party leadership despite claims made by Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz of receiving it from all legislators, ARY NEWS reported.

Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz had earlier in the day claimed that they have received resignations from all of their party lawmakers as decided by the PDM.

However, sources within JUI-F said that some of the party lawmakers have not yet submitted resignations to Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“Some of them are outrightly refusing to submit resignations to Fazlur Rehman while the others are showing reluctance in doing so,” they said.

A former aide of JUI-F chief, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed while confirming the situation within the party ranks said that many senators and lawmakers are in contact with them, who are not willing to submit resignations to Maulana Fazlur Rehman owing to differences with him.

The opposition is lying that they have resignations of all party lawmakers, he said and challenged Maulana Fazlur Rehman to submit resignations to the speaker if he had all of them.

“Similar situation prevails in other parties also,” he said adding that nothing would happen even in the month of January.

Moreover, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed that she had received resignations from all party lawmakers, however, her claim was also negated after a party lawmaker openly refused to submit it to the leadership.

PML-N MNA from Chiniot, Qaiser Shaikh refused to submit his resignation to the party leadership in a video circulating on social media. It showed him as saying that he was the general secretary of the PML-N and not a servant of the party leadership to obey whatever order they pass.

The local PML-N leadership in Chiniot has threatened the PML-N lawmaker with dire consequences over his refusal to submit resignations. “We will stage a sit-in at his house,” the district leaders said.

