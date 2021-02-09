PML-N, JUI-F finalize names of candidates for Senate election: sources   

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have finalized names of their possible candidates for the upcoming Senate elections in the country, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources having knowledge of the development, the PML-N has finalized the names of its four candidates for the Senate election and they included Pervaiz Rashid, Raja Zafar ul Haq, Mushahid Ullah Khan and Attaullah Tarar.

A final nod on the names would be given by the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Furthermore, the JUI-F has also finalized the names of its possible candidates for the upcoming election on the vacant seats of the lower house of the Parliament. They included Maulana Attaur Rehman, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Kamran Murtaza.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 25, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) formally decided to participate in the Senate elections, days after announcing that it would not participate in the polls owing to the legitimacy of the 2018 general elections.

The decision, which was taken and announced by the top leadership of the party earlier, on Monday was finally given a nod by the parliamentary party of the PML-N.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz conveyed the message of the party supremo Nawaz Sharif regarding the participation in the Senate polls. The parliamentary party gave its approval to Sharif’s decision.

