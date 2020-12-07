Majority of PML-N lawmakers not to resign, claims Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday claimed that the majority of the lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will not resign from the assemblies, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program ‘Off The Record’, Faisal Vawda said that if the PML-N decides to resign en masse then only 12 to 15 of its lawmakers will tender their resignations.

He maintained that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had not even held a consultation over the option of resignations. Talking about Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Faisal Vawda said that Fazalur Rehman had only a few seats, adding that his seats did not matter.

Terming the PPP-PML-N alliance unnatural, Vawda said that everyone knew that what PML-N had done with late Benazir Bhutto.

Read More: PPP snubs PDM over move to resign from assemblies: sources

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is not willing to back a decision from the opposition alliance- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)- for resignation from assemblies.

According to sources within PDM, although PPP has not opposed the move completely, however, it is not in favour of immediate resignations from the assemblies.

“They are stressing to wait for a suitable time for this move,” they said as the top leadership of the PDM is set to meet on October 08 for key decisions to further the movement against the incumbent government.

Comments

comments