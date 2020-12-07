Majority of PML-N lawmakers not to resign, claims Vawda
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday claimed that the majority of the lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will not resign from the assemblies, ARY News reported.
Talking to ARY News program ‘Off The Record’, Faisal Vawda said that if the PML-N decides to resign en masse then only 12 to 15 of its lawmakers will tender their resignations.
He maintained that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had not even held a consultation over the option of resignations. Talking about Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Faisal Vawda said that Fazalur Rehman had only a few seats, adding that his seats did not matter.
Terming the PPP-PML-N alliance unnatural, Vawda said that everyone knew that what PML-N had done with late Benazir Bhutto.
It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is not willing to back a decision from the opposition alliance- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)- for resignation from assemblies.
According to sources within PDM, although PPP has not opposed the move completely, however, it is not in favour of immediate resignations from the assemblies.