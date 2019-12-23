Ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail gets bail in LNG case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to former finance minister Miftah Ismail in a case pertaining to the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scandal, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan approved the bail for the PML-N leader subject to surety bonds worth Rs10 million.

Over the course of the hearing today, the chief justice observed that there is no need to keep a person accused of a white-collar crime behind bars.

Miftah Ismail, who has been in Adiala Jail on judicial remand, was taken into custody by the anti-corruption watchdog on Aug 7 when this court declined his request to extend his interim bail in the case.

Ismail filed the bail petition after the high court granted bail to former managing director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq, a co-accused in the same case.

In his petition Ismail made the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Secretary of Law as party.

LNG scandal

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq and others are facing charges of corruption over awarding a LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer.

NAB sources said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded a LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

