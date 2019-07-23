PML-N leader Rana Mashood blacklisted on NAB request, govt tells LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashood’s name was placed on a blacklist on a request by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to prevent him from fleeing abroad, reported ARY News.

The Ministry of Interior submitted its reply in the LHC on a petition pertaining to the PML-N leader being blacklisted over his alleged involvement in a corruption case.

It stated Mashood was blacklisted on the corruption watchdog’s request on June 21 this year as it apprehended he might flee abroad.

Earlier, on June 29, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had barred the former Punjab Education and Sports minister from flying abroad at Lahore airport.

Rana Mashood was offloaded from a private airline’s aircraft by immigration officers of FIA at 2 am because of his name being on the blacklist over his involvement in the alleged embezzlement of funds of the Punjab Youth Festival. He was to fly to the United States.

The NAB has launched a probe into alleged misappropriation of millions of rupees of the Punjab Youth Festival in 2011 and 2012.

Comments

comments